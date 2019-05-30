Barr Responds to Criticism He’s Protecting Trump — DoJ Is All About the Law, the Facts and the Substance

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Attorney General William Barr responded to criticism that he is protecting President Donald Trump.

Barr said, “Well, we live in a hyperpartisan age where people no longer really pay attention to substance of what’s said, but as to who said it and what side they’re on and what its political ramifications are. Department of Justice is all about the law and the facts and the substance, and I’m going to make the decisions based on the law and the facts. And I realize that’s intention with the political climate we live in because people are more interested in getting their way politically. So I think it just goes with the territory of being attorney general in a hyperpartisan period of time.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN