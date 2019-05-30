Blumenthal: ‘Most American People Will Never Read the Mueller Report — That’s Why We Do Need Hearings Now’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) argued that given most Americans will not read Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, they needed “to see the movie,” which Blumenthal said would come in the form of congressional hearings.

“I read every word of the Mueller report,” Blumenthal said. “In fact, I read it twice. Most American people will never read the Mueller report. They need to see the movie because they`re not going to read the book. And that`s why we do need hearings now. And I agree completely with Senator Warren that president needs to be held accountable. We share that goal, and that accountability is going to come through an impeachment proceeding or alternatively, through the courts and a criminal prosecution after he leaves office. And my hope is also in the court of public opinion, at the ballot box in 2020.”

The Connecticut Democrat went on to call on his call colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to have Mueller testify before his committee.

