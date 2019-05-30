CNN’s Avlon: Mueller ‘Last Honest Man in a World of Political Grifters Confronting a Blizzard of Lies’

Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” network political analyst John Avlon discussed President Donald Trump’s comments on the White House South Lawn criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller.

Avlon said, “That’s one of the huge ironies of the outburst we just heard, the unhinged outburst from the president of the United States directed at Robert Mueller. President Trump’s bacon was basically saved by Robert Mueller’s commitment to the rule of law and sense of personal decency. And that is a huge deal. When he called him an honorable man, he got it right the first time, but this venting of spleen and unhinged attacks and lies directed at Robert Mueller ignores the fact that the reason he has not been indicted is because Robert Mueller played it so by the book.”

He added, “He is the last honest man in a world of political grifters confronting a blizzard of lies.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN