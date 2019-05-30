Giuliani: ‘I Dare’ Mueller to Testify

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani dared Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress.

Giuliani said, “I dare him to testify. I’d love to see Meadows and Jordan cross-examine him on when did he find out there was no collusion? Exactly why would you hire Andrew Weissmann, who is the most notorious and unethical prosecutor of the last 20 to 30 years? I’m not just saying that, the Justice Department has written that. Judges have written that. Every defense lawyer you’ll meet will tell you that.”

