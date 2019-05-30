GOP Rep. Jordan: Three Takeaways from Mueller Remarks: No New Information, No Collusion, No Obstruction

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) seemingly dismissed Department of Justice special counsel’s Robert Mueller’s public statement earlier in the day.

Jordan argued there was no new information and there were still questions about the origins of the investigation.

“I think there were three takeaways from today: no new information, no collusion, no obstruction after all the investigation that Bob Mueller did,” Jordan said. “The second thing was he resigned. He told us that he was stepping down. And then the third, I think he doesn’t want to testify. So if it comes out, that would be up to Jerry Nadler, but there are lots of questions to ask and the key ones I think are what you were just asked, Sean. This dossier, because before they went to the FISA Court in October 2016, they knew all kinds of things about the author of that dossier, Christopher Steele.”

“They knew he was desperate,” he added. “This was communicated by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. He was desperate to stop Trump, and they didn’t tell the court that information. Didn’t tell the court who paid for the document, namely the Clinton campaign. Those are key questions that we need answers too. The good news is Bill Barr is doing an investigation, and I think he’s going to get the answers.”

