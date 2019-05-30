McCabe: Mueller Was Trying to Tell Us ‘No Witch Hunt, No Exoneration’

Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC reacted to FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s press conference where he reiterated there is insufficient evidence to charge President Donald Trump with colluding with Russia in the 2016 election.

McCabe said Mueller concluding there is not sufficient evidence is “very different” than concluding multiple inappropriate contacts took place.

“What has been billed as no collusion, no obstruction should probably be recast as no witch hunt, no exoneration,” McCabe stated. “I think that was the message Mueller was telling us yesterday.”

The former acting FBI director went on to say “there is no doubt” Russia meddled in the elections and the Trump campaign was “receptive” to their assistance, noting there is a lack of evidence after a two-year investigation to bring charges.

“One thing we lack is kind of the keystone in the bridge, that agreement between the two parties. And I think what we have here is a clear lack of evidence to bring charges on those grounds,” he added.

