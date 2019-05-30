Rand Paul on Amash’s Impeachment Calls: Mueller Investigation ‘Has an Un-Libertarian Feel’

During Thursday’s “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) responded to Rep. Justin Amash’s (R-MI) tweet in response to FBI special counsel Robert Mueller saying charging President Donald Trump with a crime is “not an option,” seemingly leaving it open to Congress to take action.

The ball is in our court, Congress. https://t.co/idpQo1xItH — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 29, 2019

Paul questioned the legitimacy of the Mueller investigation, saying it was done for partisan reasons.

“As a libertarian Republican, I think the whole investigation sort of has an un-libertarian feel,” Paul said. “You have [an] intelligence community that has so much power that many libertarians, we’ve always said, ‘Gosh, this much power could be abused.'”

He continued, “When I look at it, I see an abuse of power from Comey, from Clapper, from Brennan, from all of these guys who I think took this … great power we entrusted with them to spy on foreigners and they directed it against Americans for partisan reasons.”

