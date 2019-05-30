Sen. Elizabeth Warren: If Trump Weren’t President, ‘He’d Be in Handcuffs’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said if President Donald Trump were not president, he would be in jail for obstruction of justice.

Partial transcript as follows:

WARREN: That is a violation of the law. If he were anyone other than President of the United States, he would be in handcuffs and indicted. And Mueller served that up and says, basically, by the time you get to the end of the report, there are all the facts, multiple examples of obstruction of justice. I can’t indict.

GOLDBERG: Right.

WARREN: It’s up to Congress.

HOSTIN: I came up with the same conclusion, Senator. Wow!