Byrne: Media, Dems ‘Scared’ AG Barr Will Show Obama Administration ‘Actively Involved’ in Effort to Derail Trump Campaign

During an interview that aired Friday on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) speculated that Democrats and the media were “scared” about the possibility an investigation underway by Attorney General William would show the Obama administration used Department of Justice resources to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Byrne, a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate, argued for a report to be compiled to determine if that’s the case, which he said was being resisted by the national media given it may show wrongdoing by the Obama administration.

“I want to know how far up does this go,” Byrne said on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show.” “What did President Obama know and when did he know it? Who in the Obama White House was involved with this? We need to have a complete report on this for the American people. Now the reason the national news media is not for that is they’re scared what that investigation is going to show because I think that they have the belief that I have, which is this goes pretty fair up in the Obama administration. And it’s going to stink, but we need to get it out there and let the American people see it for what it is.”

The Alabama Republican said that was a reason for fear from Democrats and the media.

“I think what the national news media and the Democrats are scared of is it’s going to show the Obama administration was actively involved in an effort to derail the Trump campaign, and they used the Justice Department and the FBI to do it,” Byrne said. “I think that’s what they’re scared is going to come out. But it needs to come out. Whatever the facts are, we need to get them all out there so for everybody to see — not just people in Congress, but every citizen in the United States.”

