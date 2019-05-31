Delaware Woman Brutally Attacked at Dominican Republic Resort Cautions Vacationers

Tammy Lawrence-Daley of Delaware says she was violently attacked and left to die while vacationing at the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana resort in the Dominican Republic in January and is sharing her story to warn future vacationers.

The mother said she was grabbed from behind by a man wearing a Majestic Elegance uniform while getting a snack and was taken into a maintenance room and beaten to almost the point of death — and also possibly sexually assaulted due to “damage down there,” New York Post reports. She was then dragged into a basement crawl space and left for dead.

Hotel workers found a bruised and beaten Lawrence-Daley eight hours later.

She spent five days in the hospital, has endured multiple surgeries and is still recovering from her multiple injuries but had a message for those thinking about leaving the country for vacation.

“Even though you think you’re sitting in paradise and thinking you’re safe, you’re really not,” Lawrence-Daley warned.

Local police have yet to make an arrest on the attack.

