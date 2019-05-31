Dingell: ‘I Don’t Want to Play Into Russia’s Hands’ ‘With a Partisan Impeachment’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Co-Chair Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that she doesn’t “want to play into Russia’s hands and divide this country more with a partisan impeachment.”

Dingell said, “I don’t want to play into Russia’s hands and divide this country more with a partisan impeachment. So, I am totally schizophrenic right now about all of the different things that are in there. So, I do think he was telling people that his report is his testimony. People can interpret that report to be what we want it to be, I guess. But, I have read it, I’m on my third reading now, and I think we have to do this in a bipartisan way.”

(h/t Mediaite)

