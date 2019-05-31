Florida Home Invaded by 11-Foot Alligator

A home in Clearwater, FL, was broken into Friday morning, but not by a usual suspect.
Per Fox 13, a homeowner woke up to noises in her kitchen around 3:00 a.m. to find an 11-foot alligator. The alligator had destroyed the kitchen table, toppled chairs and damaged the walls.
The homeowner called the police and a trapper responded to the scene to remove the visitor.
The Clearwater Police Department said on Facebook the alligator broke into the home through a low window in the kitchen.
There were no injuries reported in the break-in.
