GOP Rep. Nunes: Mueller Attempted a ‘Victory Lap’ with Public Remarks

During Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, criticized Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller for the remarks he made during his public statement earlier this week.

The California Republican likened it to a “victory lap.”

“Well, I want to start by making sure the American people understand what Mueller did yesterday. I think they’ve done a pretty good job, but people also forget one important point — Mueller trying to do this a victory lap,” he said. “He tried to talk about the Russians that they found, the Russians that they prosecuted. I just want to remind people that the House Republicans on the Intelligence Committee had that over a year ago. And Mueller, or if he’s so concerned about these Russians, why did they obstruct our report from getting out? So, our report is still heavily redacted, Sean.”

Nunes noted Russian links had been established to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential effort but were seemingly ignored. He also pointed out that if Mueller were indeed adhering to an Office of Legal Counsel memorandum, Mueller’s tenure as special counsel should not have lasted so long.

“He was so blatantly dishonest yesterday that he says, well, the Office of Legal Counsel says that you can’t indict a sitting president,” Nunes added. “Well, he should have been gone after day two. He has no Russians, except for the Fusion and Clinton Russians, and possibly the dirty cop, the FBI’s Russians, those are the only Russians that he has, to show connections to the Trump campaign. Clearly, the Clinton operation is heavily working with Russians or Russian disinformation. He didn’t take time to look into any of that. And you have this, and he comes and says, well, there is no possibility to indict the president on obstruction of justice. So, you just have to ask yourself sitting back thinking about it, what was that press conference all about yesterday?”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor