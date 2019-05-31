GOP Rep. Schweikert: ‘Taxing’ Americans to Punish Mexico Doesn’t Make Sense

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Representative David Schweikert (R-AZ) discussed President Trump’s tariff threat against Mexico and criticized the logic of “taxing” Americans to punish Mexico.

Schweikert said the tariff threat “doesn’t help” the prospect of passing the USMCA “because it just creates more noise.”

Schweikert added that while Mexico needs to secure its border, he doesn’t support “taxing” people in the U.S.

He concluded that if the threat is designed to get Mexico to take its border security responsibilities seriously, it’s a “powerful message,” but if it’s taxing Americans to punish Mexico, “I’m not sure that line of logic completely works.”

