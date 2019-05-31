Levin on Mueller: ‘This Guy’s a Complete Fraud’

Friday, Fox News Channel host and conservative radio talker Mark Levin, author of “Unfreedom of the Press,” weighed in on FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusions following Attorney General William Barr saying “many of the instances” Mueller found “would not amount to obstruction.”

Levin called Mueller “a complete fraud” who gave the Democrats their narrative by not testifying and leaving the possibility of obstruction and collusion open.

“If Bob Mueller can say we can’t say the president didn’t commit a crime, I would say to Bob Mueller I read your report, volume two, can you show me where on your report where you say you had probable cause to indict a sitting president but because of those memos you couldn’t indict him?” Levin said on “Fox & Friends.” “Can you show me where in your report you say here’s the evidence for probable cause but because of these memos we couldn’t indict him?”

“This guy’s a complete fraud.” he added.

