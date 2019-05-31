Maher: Supporting Impeachment ‘Becoming the Politically Smart Thing’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that the impeachment debate has changed and supporting impeachment is “becoming the politically smart thing.”

Maher said, “I think the debate on impeachment is finally different. I feel different about it. I think a lot of people do. The combination of Mueller, as not great as he was, but plus Amash, Justin Amash, I feel like we’ve always been debating, well, is it the politically right thing or is it the moral thing? I feel like this is where slavery was now in 1858, it’s getting harder and harder not to be on the side of the morally right thing.”

He added, “I feel what’s different now is that it’s becoming the politically smart thing.”

