MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump Kim Jong-un Relationship ‘Really Perverse’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace described President Donald Trump’s relationship with the Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un as “really perverse.”

Wallace said, “Donald Trump’s love for Kim Jong-un is well documented. Just ask him. Just like Kim’s history of brutality and human rights violations, and now we’re hearing this. A South Korean newspaper is reporting that Kim executed his special envoy to the U.S. along with four other officials after talks with Trump broke down during their second summit. The envoy was reportedly executed by firing squad in March. He faced the charge that he was won over by the American imperialist to betray the supreme leader, the newspaper said. NBC news has not confirmed the reporting.”

She continued, “I don’t know how to say this politely. So much of the coverage of Donald Trump is stupid human tricks—dumb stuff he says that can be dangerous, because he calls reporters the enemy of the people. He waves his arms and flaps about love letters between Kim Jong-un, but the world is a terrifying place and he’s playing footsie with people who are brutal and murderous.

She added, “When does America stop being America, if you keep getting in bed? This is not diplomacy to spread your arms and say ‘then we fell in love.’ That’s something else, really perverse.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN