Watch: Elizabeth Warren Called the ‘Original Rachel Dolezal’ While Responding to Native American Ancestry Claims

During an appearance on iHeartRadio’s “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was confronted about her claims of Native American ancestry, which she later had to walk back.

Warren was confronted by “Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God about the claim, to which Warren said it was something that she was told by her family and had believed.

“You’re kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit,” Charlamagne tha God responded. “Rachel Dolezal was a white woman pretending to be black.”

Warren once again acknowledged she was wrong and said that she “shouldn’t have done it.”

“I grew up in Oklahoma,” she said. “I learned about my family the same way most people learn about their family: from my mama and my daddy and my aunts and my uncles, and it is what I believed. But I am not a person of color. I am not a citizen of a tribe. and I shouldn’t have done it.”

