Brooks: Impeachment Hearings Might ‘Be a Good Idea’ ‘For Rule of Law’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while impeachment hearings might be a wise idea “just for rule of law,” “it’s not going to go anywhere.”

Brooks said, “Republican support for Donald Trump is now at its high, and the more they go to impeachment, the more solid that support will be. And so, there’s no there there. There’s no way to get Republican votes in the Senate. And so, you can have the impeachment hearings, and maybe it’d be a good idea for — just for rule of law, but it’s not going to go anywhere.”

