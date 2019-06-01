Joy Reid: Mueller ‘Is Not Going to Save You from Donald Trump’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid declared that Special Counsel Robert Mueller “is not going to save you from Donald Trump.”

Reid stated, “Robert Mueller, as respected a figure as he is, and will go down in history as being, is not going to save you from Donald Trump. Mueller is gone. Even if he ultimately testifies before Congress, there is no cavalry that’s waiting to descend from beyond the wall to take down the Night King. There are no elves and wizards coming to destroy the Orcs and help Frodo drop the ring into Mount Doom.”

