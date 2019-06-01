Meeks: Obama Put Economy on Right Track and Trump ‘Doing Everything’ ‘to Destroy That’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends with Alex Witt,” Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) discussed President Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on Mexico over illegal immigration and argued that Trump “inherited” an economy that was trending in the right direction from President Obama, and Trump is “doing everything in his power to try to destroy that.”

Meeks said, “Look, this president inherited an economy that was moving in the right direction. He should thank his soul that it was Barack Obama who put it together. He’s doing everything in his power to try to destroy that.”

