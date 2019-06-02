Booker: Congress Has a ‘Moral Obligation’ to Begin Impeachment of Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Congress has a “moral obligation” to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

When asked why he favors impeachment, Booker said, “It was a few weeks of seeing a president who wants to undermine constitutional intent and say he’s above the law. He’s not complying with subpoenas, not been complying with legitimate congressional inquiries to continue the investigation that Mueller very specifically said, it’s on Congress now to continue. After he put this report forward, that clearly indicated that there is potential obstruction of justice. This president is not above the law. He should not be able to stop the checks and balances on the executive.”

He added, “I feel like we have a moral obligation now to investigate this president. Impeachment proceedings will give us more legal leverage to be able to get the information Congress needs to get to the bottom of what his administration has done while they’re in office.”

