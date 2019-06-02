Moulton: ‘If This Country Wasn’t Racist, Stacey Abrams Would Be Governor’

During a CNN town hall in Atlanta, GA, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) lamented the racism in the United States, claiming if the country were not racist, failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams would be the state’s governor now.

“We have a problem with racism in America today. If this country wasn’t racist, Stacey Abrams would be governor,” Moulton said in response to a question Sunday about dismantling systemic racism in America.

After applause, Moulton added, “[P]eople of color are being systemically denied the most basic right in a democracy, which is the right to vote. That’s why we need a new Voting Rights Act in America.”

Moulton, one of the many Democrats running to remove President Donald Trump from office, then took aim at the president, calling him racist as well.

“Let’s not ignore the fact that when the man in the Oval Office is a racist — and yes, I did just say that, I don’t think that’s inappropriate — it’s going to affect everyone in this country,” he said.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent