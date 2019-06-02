Moulton: Trump, Bolton Are the Definition of ‘Chicken Hawks’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said President Donald Trump and his National Security Adviser John Bolton were the definitions of “chickenhawks.”

Moulton said, “The parallels between how the Bush Administration pushed us into war with Iraq and how the Trump Administration, under a draft-dodging commander-in-chief is pushing us into war with Iran are uncanny. But I also think there is a parallel here with Vietnam with what Bolton and Pompeo are trying to do is put enough troops in the gulf that there’s a good chance there will be Gulf of Tonkin incident, the kind of interaction, an altercation that set off Vietnam, that that will set off war with Iran. It’s been very clear from things that the secretary of state in particular has said that that’s what he hopes happens. The bottom line is, we have a commander-in-chief who is not tough enough, doesn’t have the credibility to stand up to these chickenhawks.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Who are you calling a chicken hawk specifically?”

Moulton said, “Well, John Bolton. He’s one who pushed us into war in Iraq and he’s trying to push us into war in Iran. I mean look, if you saw a definition of chickenhawk in a dictionary, you’d see Donald Trump and John Bolton right next to each other. I think we all know who is the chicken and who is the hawk.”

