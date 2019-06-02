Mulvaney: Trump ‘Absolutely, Deadly Serious’ About Mexico Tariffs

Mick Mulvaney on the President's threat to impose tariffs on Mexico: He is absolutely, deadly serious. I fully expect these tariffs to go on to at least the 5 percent level on June 10th the President is deadly serious about fixing the situation at the southern border. #FNS pic.twitter.com/edZNTteiEW

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said President Donald Trump was “absolutely, deadly serious” about imposing tariffs on Mexico to crack down on illegal immigration.

Mulvaney said, “He is absolutely, deadly serious. In fact, I fully expect these tariffs to go on to at least the 5 percent level on June 10. The president is deadly serious about fixing the situation at the southern border.”

