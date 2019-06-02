Schiff: Barr Is Trump’s ‘Henchman’ — He ‘Mislead the Country’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Attorney General Bill Barr was “acting as effectively, a henchman of the president.”

Schiff said, “Well, ironically, of course, that statement you heard from Bill Barr is a perfect description of his own conduct. He’s willing to cavalierly throw out terms like spying and pretend he doesn’t know just how pejorative that term is. He is a smart man and understands exactly how incendiary what his allegation is, and it’s designed to be. That’s why he is, I think, falling into such legitimate criticism for He

He added, “You don’t talk cavalierly about intelligence agencies or the FBI spying on presidential campaigns. And given how much he mislead the country about Mueller’s own report and findings, we can sadly expect that given this power to declassify information now, he will do in a selective way designed to mislead the country and the president’s service. And there may be no opportunity for rebuttal this time. There will be no further Mueller report that will set straight this selective declassification that he may put into effect and the fact that he will say — he doesn’t want to speculate about what went on early in the investigation until he knows, but he’s willing to speculate that it was spying, tells you all you need to know about how disingenuous he’s being with the country.”

