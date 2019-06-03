ABC’s Hostin: I Know Jesus Would Be Attending a Pride Parade

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin commented on the Roman Catholic bishop of Providence, RI Thomas Tobin tweeting that Catholics should boycott Pride events.

A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ “Pride Month” events held in June. They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children. — Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) June 1, 2019

Hostin said. “I’m so glad you brought that up because I was on Twitter this weekend and I read this tweet by the Bishop Tobin who is a Catholic bishop. And he comes out, and he says that he wants to remind all Catholics not to support or engage in any pride, participate in any pride, parades or anything supporting the LGBTQ community because it’s against Christian values and it is harmful to children. And I tweeted out that my Catholic children will be attending pride events as this Catholic will. And you know, my faith always taught me what would Jesus do? And I know Jesus would be attending that pride parade, with pride.”

She continued, “And I also know that God is love, Jesus is love, love is love. For a Catholic bishop to come out and say something like that given the history of pedophilia in the Catholic church, given what the Catholic church has hidden about the abuse of children, some would say that being at a pride parade would be much safer for a child than it has been to be in a Catholic church for many years.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN