Ana Navarro Apologizes to the U.K. for President Trump’s Visit

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” CNN contributor and guest co-host Ana Navarro apologized to the United Kingdom for President Donald Trump’s visit.

Guest co-host Tara Setmayer said, “The purpose of the visit is it’s a state visit. This is something that American presidents do because we have a special relationship with the United Kingdom, which is now is being frayed because he’s destroyed so many of our alliances. With the upcoming 75th anniversary of D-Day, everybody is so afraid of what he’s going to say and can he keep it together. He’s there for the pomp and circumstance of it all. We all know — I heard someone say this today —he has throne envy.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin, said, “Oh, he does have throne envy.”

Setmayer added, “He looks at the Queen of England and the pomp and circumstance, and he wishes that were him.”

Navarro concluded the segment by saying, “Well listen, just one last message to the Brits? I’m sorry.”

