Buttigieg: I’d Vote to Impeach Trump if I Was in Congress – I’d ‘Think Twice’ Before Giving Pelosi Strategy Advice

During a town hall on MSNBC on Monday, 2020 presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) stated that while he thinks President Trump should be impeached and would vote for impeachment if he was in Congress, he “would think twice” before giving advice on political strategy to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Buttigieg said, “I believe that the president deserves to be impeached. I would also say, even though I have revealed myself to be ambitious, in that I am a young man running for president, that I also would think twice before offering strategic advice to Nancy Pelosi.”

Buttigieg added that if he was in Congress, he would vote to impeach Trump.

