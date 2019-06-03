George Will: Trump Has as Much to Do with Conservatism as Doris Day

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Washington Post columnist George Will commented on the state of conservatism in the time of President Donald Trump being questioned by Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI).

According to Will, Trump has as much to do with conservatism as the late actress and singer Doris Day.

“You may notice that in my book the name Donald Trump doesn’t appear. … Neither does the name of Charlemagne or Doris Day or Humphrey Bogart. None of them have anything to do with conservatism,” Will explained.

Will went on to say conservatives who have latched onto Trump have “adopted the fundamental progressive premise” that all of the power should be in the executive branch.

