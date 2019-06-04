Buttigieg: ICE Carries Out ‘Inhumane,’ ‘Illegal’ Policies

Pete Buttigieg, one of the many 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, on Monday called the policies carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “inhumane” and “illegal” as he spoke to a group of people at a meet and greet in Fresno, CA.

The South Bend, IN mayor stated, “When we talk about ICE, whether it’s in its current form or some other form, when our immigration authorities are given an inhumane, and in my view, in many ways, illegal set of policies to carry out, the results are going to be horrifying.”

