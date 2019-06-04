Dem Judiciary Rep. Cicilline: ‘I Have Every Confidence’ Nadler Will Subpoena Mueller if He Won’t Appear Voluntarily

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” House Judiciary Committee member David Cicilline (D-RI) stated that if former Special Counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t agree to appear before the committee voluntarily, then he has “every confidence” that House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler (D-NY) will subpoena him and Mueller will comply with the subpoena.

Cicilline said, “I’m saying if he doesn’t come voluntarily, if that’s the final determination he makes, then I have every confidence the chairman of the committee will issue the subpoena that will compel his attendance, and that he’ll comply with that subpoena.”

