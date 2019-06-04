Dem Rep. Cicilline Suggests Trump Would Have Been Charged with Obstruction If Not President

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) previewed the upcoming hearings on former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

Cicilline said the House will hear from “more than 1,000 attorneys” who believe if President Donald Trump were not president, he would be charged with obstruction of justice “based on the evidence.”

“[W]e’re going to begin hearings to examine the contents of the Mueller report, Cicilline stated. “We will first hear from a number of attorneys, former U.S. Attorneys, DOJ officials who will talk about the elements of the crimes of obstruction of justice. These are part of the group of more than 1,000 attorneys who have said that were the president not the president of the United States he would have been indicted and charged with obstruction of justice based on the evidence.”

He added, “We will also hear from John Dean who obviously knows something about cover-ups and about a criminal administration, and so this is really going to help set the context of the Mueller report as we begin to kind of dig into the findings of the report and bring those before the committee.”

According to Cicilline, House Democrats are negotiating with Mueller to have him testify, although he said in a press conference a week before that he has no intention to do so.

If he does not come “voluntarily,” Cicilline told CNN’s John Berman that Mueller could be subpoenaed.

