Fox News’ Rove: It Would Have Been Better If Trump Had Not ‘Punched Down’ at London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Tuesday, Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighed in on President Donald Trump addressing London Mayor Sadiq Kahn’s ripping him.

Trump responded by calling Khan a “stone cold loser,” which Rove, a former Bush senior White House aide, said was unnecessary.

“I think the president would be better off not punching down,” Rove said on “America’s Newsroom.” “I mean, the mayor of London is not the same as the prime minister of Great Britain. He’s not like the president of the United States, and I think it would have been better to have left it in the hands of the prime minister, who obviously answered it by basically ignoring the mayor.”

He later added, “The president takes these things personally, and sometimes there’s an advantage to that, sometimes there’s a disadvantage to that. I think today it would have been better if he hadn’t punched down.”

