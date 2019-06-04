Joy Behar: Trump Is ‘Lawless’ — ‘It’s Like the Wild West Again in the White House’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump and his administration’s attempts to thwart Congressional subpoenas is “lawless.”

Behar said, “I just heard that Hope Hicks, they just told her don’t honor the subpoena. The White House has told her that. I mean, they’re just lawless. They’re like —they’re just lawless. It’s like the wild west again in the White House. Why are you against impeachment now? Are you going to change your mind very soon?”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said, “I think we’re ultimately ending up there. I’m the only candidate running for president who would actually have to try the case because I’m on the judiciary committee. I’ve called for immediately impeaching Barr and Mnuchin. I think they’re front door obstructers and they’re holding the evidence that we need right now. I firmly believe as a former prosecutor, no one is above the law, and there has to be consequences when people break the law.”

