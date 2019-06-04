Lindsey Graham: Hillary Clinton Wasn’t Prosecuted Because Investigators Wanted Her to Win

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was asked by host Sean Hannity about the standard of justice in the United States as President Donald Trump, and some of his associates were investigated during a two-year-long Department of Justice special counsel probe, but his 2016 presidential election opponent Hillary Clinton got no scrutiny.

The South Carolina Republican attributed it to those conducting the investigation, primarily the FBI, wanting Clinton to win the 2016 election as to why there was no prosecution.

“I think the decision not to prosecute her was probably most likely politically motivated, because obstruction of justice, taking a hammer to two phones being asked for as evidence, cleaning a server, bleaching it out so you can’t get the emails is classic obstruction of justice,” Graham said. “Compromising classified information and she clearly did that, the decision not to prosecute her was pretty simple, in my view. If you want her to win, you can’t prosecute her.”

