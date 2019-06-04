McConnell: ‘There Is Not Much Support’ in GOP Conference for Tariffs

. @senatemajldr on tariff threats against Mexico: "There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that's for sure…Our hope is that the tariffs will be avoided." pic.twitter.com/KDwxkCT1Db

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that there “is not much support” in the Republican conference for tariffs and that he hopes that the tariffs President Trump has threatened to impose on Mexico will not be imposed.

McConnell said, “Well, there is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that’s for sure.”

McConnell responded to a question on whether the Senate would vote to block the tariffs if they were imposed by stating, “[W]e’re hoping that that doesn’t happen. … Our hope is that the tariffs will be avoided, and we’ll not have to answer any hypotheticals such as you suggest.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett