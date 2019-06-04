Rand: There May Be Enough Votes Against Trump’s Mexico Tariffs to Override a Veto

On Tuesday’s “CNN Right Now,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that there might be enough people to override a veto on a vote against President Trump’s proposed tariffs on Mexico and that “I can’t be for letting the president have all the power that the Constitution gave to Congress.”

Rand said, “I really do think that there may be enough numbers of people who think that we shouldn’t be allowing one person to make this decision, that we actually may have enough to override a veto on this.”

He continued that adding new tariffs “goes a long way towards destroying the trade deal that they were so proud of.”

Rand added, “I think you just can’t declare emergencies on spending, on tariffs, also on arms sales…I think what you may be finding, if we try to run government by emergency, is it may solidify opposition. Even people like myself, who are largely supportive of President Trump, largely supportive of his initiatives, I can’t be for letting the president have all the power that the Constitution gave to Congress.”

(h/t Mediaite)

