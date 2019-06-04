Wanda Sykes on Trump Pride Tweet: ‘Everything He Does Is Just Phony,’ a ‘Lie’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” comedienne Wanda Sykes commented on President Donald Trump becoming the first Republican president to acknowledge LGBT Pride Month with a tweet.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You know, Trump tweeted his support for pride month. Are you surprised? I mean, it’s shocking, isn’t it?”

Sykes said, “That’s the most ridiculous — everything he does is just phony. Everything is just a lie. How are you going to say happy pride and then say transgender people can’t serve in the military?”

She continued, “He’s full of it. He’s just full of it.”

She added, “There is not a sincere bone in his body.”

