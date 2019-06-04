Whoopi Goldberg to Nikki Haley on Abortion Rights: ‘I Don’t Want You in My Coochie’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg commented on former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley’s keynote address at the Susan B. Anthony List’s 12th annual Campaign for Life Gala on Monday.

Goldberg said, “So where do the women go when they need to have a vaginal check? Where do they go? Planned Parenthood is much more than an abortion clinic, much much more, that do many more things. So basically you’re saying I’m getting rid of this so you can’t have this conversation anymore because I’ll tell you the truth, if a woman wants to do this, she’s going to do it. Taking choice only means you’re making it more dangerous. Now, again, I don’t say that everybody has to believe, but I say you want to have choice, I don’t want you in my coochie! Get out of it. You don’t want me in yours either.”

(h/t Grabien)

