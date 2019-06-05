Dem Sen. Murphy: ‘I Would Be Surprised’ if GOP Senators Stand Up to Trump on Mexico Tariffs

During Wednesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) addressed the possibility President Donald Trump levying tariffs on Mexico over the lax handling of its southern border.

Despite some Republicans voicing their displeasure with the tariffs, Murphy said he would be “surprised” if Senate Republicans stood up to Trump and told him not to go forward with the tariffs.

“[T]here are two things that happened yesterday. One, the Republicans sent this message to the presidency that he’d be in real trouble if he actually went forward with the Mexico tariffs. That strategy has worked in the past. They have communicated to him that some of his nominees were so objectionable that they wouldn’t find favor in the Republican caucus and he pulled them,” Murphy explained. “But then you also had Chuck Schumer, you know, essentially telling him he didn’t believe he would actually go forward with it, which caused the president to double down and back himself into a deeper corner.”

He continued, “It’s not clear whether the Republicans’ normal tactics of trying to quietly signal to the president he’s gone too far, in this case, will work. And if the president calls their bluff, there’s really no precedent for them actually using their Article 1 powers to stop him — lots of complaints, but not a lot of action. Unfortunately, I think this is in the president’s hands. If he moves forward with the tariffs on Mexico, I would be surprised if Republicans in the Senate actually go forward with a confrontation with him. They’ve never wanted one before. I would be pleasantly surprised if they do it, but unlikely.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent