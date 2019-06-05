GOP Sen. Kennedy on Mexico Tariffs: Trump Is ‘Serious’ but We’ll Get It ‘Worked Out’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) weighed in on President Donald Trump’s threats put tariffs on Mexico for the lax control of its southern border.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Trump is bluffing, but Kennedy said Schumer is “wrong.”

“Chuck’s wrong on this one. I talked to the president Sunday afternoon, he’s very serious,” Kennedy told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer. “He knows the ultimate answer here, and the easy answer. It’s right in front of Congress’ face. We need to fix the asylum laws. But unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be possible right now.”

Kennedy added that he is “worried about the tariffs,” however the Senator from Louisiana predicted it will get “worked out.”

“The president’s going to be back soon from the U.K. I think we’re going to get it worked out, Bill. We’re going to sit down with him and get it worked out,” he stated.

