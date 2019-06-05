Graham on Tariffs: ‘Trump Is Not the Problem — Mexico Is the Problem’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) explained why he was not one of his U.S. Senate colleagues that opposed levying tariffs against Mexico for its seemingly lack of willingness to control its southern border, which is contributing to U.S. immigration problems.

Graham argued the angst from Republicans was misguided at President Donald Trump.

“Tariffs would be tough on the economy,” Graham said. “But the borders are broken that needs to be fixed. And if tariffs is what it takes to get Mexico to do better on their side of the border, I’m all for tariffs. Trump is not the problem. Mexico is the problem. Republicans are not the problem. Democrats won’t vote to change the laws. Now, why do we have a million people coming here from Central America? They know that if you read a card claiming asylum, you’re entitled to a hearing. It takes three or four years to get a hearing. We don’t have enough bed space so we’d let you go.”

“So all you got to do is claim asylum,” he continued. “I’ve got a bill that says you have to claim asylum in your home country of Mexico. No longer can you claim asylum here. We ship you back if you try to claim asylum on our soil. If you bring a small child with you, we can’t send that child back. We’re going to change that law, 90 percent of this will stop. But Mexico provides buses to these people. Mexico is doing better. But I’m not blaming President Trump here. I’m blaming the Congress because we can’t do our job. And I’m blaming Mexico.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor