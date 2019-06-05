Joy Behar on Trump-Mexico Tariffs: ‘McConnell Finally Found His Testicles Because They’re Near His Wallet’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “finally found his testicles because they’re near his wallet,” referring to Republican pushback on President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on Mexico

Tuesday McConnell said, “There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that’s for sure.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Here’s the other really wonderful thing that had me chuckling. You know he’s not getting a whole lot of love on this side of the pond from his own people. He said we’re going to put tariffs on Mexico. Senators said wait a minute, just hold up a second. Now isn’t it interesting that this is the thing that got them crazy? Not Ted Cruz’s wife being talked about. He wasn’t upset when he talked about his wife or accused his dad but tariffs got him out of his mind.”

Behar said, “Mitch McConnell finally found his testicles because they’re near his wallet.”

