Nadler: Bill Barr ‘Tried to Play Us for Fools and We’re Not Fools’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said the Justice Department headed by Attorney General William Barr was negotiating with his committee in bad faith.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “You’ve rejected an offer, I understand, from the Justice Department to drop the contempt resolution against the Attorney General, William Barr, in exchange for additional documents from the Mueller report. But in a letter to the Justice Department, you also say you’re still willing to negotiate. Can you share with us what you’re willing to negotiate, some of your terms?”

Nadler said, “I’m not going to get into specifics. The May 24 letter that we sent in was very specific about our last offer. But the fact of the matter is that the — that they have tried to play us for fools and we’re not fools.”

He added, “We’ve been through this story before. We make a good faith offer, they make a bad faith offer, which doesn’t move at all or moves very little. And then they — and then this goes on, back and forth for weeks. And then the night before that, McGahn is supposed to appear at the hearing, they say he won’t appear. The night before, after 10:00. And now they say they’ll be able to reopen the negotiations that they broke off if we will drop the contempt. Let them give us a good faith offer and maybe we won’t need the contempt. But I don’t believe they will do that.”

