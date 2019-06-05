Nadler: ‘It May Very Well Come to a Formal Impeachment Inquiry’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) suggested a “formal impeachment inquiry” against President Donald Trump may be forthcoming.

When asked about growing calls among Democrats for impeachment proceedings, Nadler said, “Let me put it this way; it may come to that. It may very well come to a formal impeachment inquiry. We will see. And remember what an impeachment is. An impeachment, an impeachment inquiry is a formal inquiry into whether you can prove that the president has committed sufficient impeachable offenses to warrant his being impeached by a former vote of the House, which then sends it for trial to to the Senate.”

He added, “We’ll go step by step. First, investigating all the things we would investigate in an impeachment inquiry. We are starting with the Mueller report, which shows, I think it shows ample evidence of multiple crimes of obstruction of justice and abuse of power. And we will have the testimony about that.”

