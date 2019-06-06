Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘I Will Swallow All of My Distaste’ to Work with Ted Cruz

During an interview with Emma Vigeland of “The Young Turks,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called it “super bizarre” to be working with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Ocasio-Cortez said her legislative team is meeting with the Cruz’s to work on banning former members of Congress from serving as lobbyists.

She added, “I think it really shows what the true spirit of not being partisan is. And that bipartisanship doesn’t mean let’s come together to go to war and lower taxes on the rich. But bipartisanship means, OK, I will swallow all of my distaste in this situation. Because we have found a common interest.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN