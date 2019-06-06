‘Morning Joe’ Sings Trump’s Praises for D-Day Speech: ‘Trump Got It Right,’ ‘Hit Pretty Much Every Note Right in this Speech’

Thursday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” shook up their normal routine and praised President Donald Trump rather than criticizing him for “his most successful trip abroad.”

Co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski both commended Trump for his speech at the American cemetery in Normandy in which he marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, agreeing the speech “measured up to the moment.”

“Trump’s speech …was very good, and measured up to the moment,” Brzezinski stated. “It really was a true salute to the unity of this day. He spoke about not only the sacrifices that were made, but our allies and the importance of unity. It was a really good speech.”

“It did measure up to the moment, as you said,” Scarborough replied. “It seems that Ronald Reagan …really set the stage for these commemorations. … Other presidents did not fare quite as well. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush come to mind. But Willy, the President, President Trump had several high moments. Of course, we’ll all be talking about the men that he spoke of. But there will be headlines from this speech. And certainly across Europe at least, among our allies, they will be positive headlines. The president again talking about British resolve and French valor, talking about the fighting Poles, talking about the intrepid Aussies, but also talking about an Alliance that was forged in War, strengthened in peace, and was unbreakable today.”

Scarborough went on to call it “the strongest speech” in Trump’s presidency.

“And there was one especially beautiful moment, and I loved the thought, because any World War II documentary you see … they will tear up and they will say the heroes are the ones that never came back. Well, President Trump said that that’s what these heroes were saying. The heroes were the ones buried here. And yet, he went on to talk about the remarkable life that was created by this generation,” he added.

David Ignatius, associate editor and columnist for The Washington Post, said the president “hit pretty much every note right.”

“I thought President Trump hit pretty much every note right in this speech,” he stated. “It was well written. It was well delivered. … I think he came here understanding that he had to tell the American story…something about what really resonates through presidencies, through generations, and we heard it. And as we heard the president tell the stories of these veterans behind him, and that frail rising to receive the applause, I think that all of us felt that President Trump was, on our behalf, was thanking these brave, now old men, who came here 75 years ago. Today was a day when President Trump got it right. And I think we all feel that, watching and listening to him.”

