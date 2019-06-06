Nunes: Comey and McCabe Are ‘Dirty Cops’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attacked former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for issues related to the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The California Republican used the term “dirty cop” to describe the duo, which has been at the center of the effort to determine the origins of what led to the Department of Justice special counsel probe led by Robert Mueller.

“What I would say this, Sean is in the future when you look up the word ‘dirty cop,’ if you have a fair and free internet, you will see the pictures of [James] Comey and [Andrew] McCabe. These guys make [J. Edgar] Hoover look like a saint. I had actually had never seen that clip you just played, but that’s absolutely despicable with the head of the FBI would think it’s funny and cute to send over these FBI agents to interview the national security advisor for the president of the United States and walk out and say, ‘We don’t think the guy is lying,’ but instead, what do you do? You double down. Closing with this — let’s not forget. The biggest leak of all of the leaks was the leak of General Flynn, the incoming national security advisor for the president of the United States, talking to the Russian ambassador.”

