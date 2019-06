Sen. @tedcruz on tariffs: "I understand that the president is frustrated with Congressional Democrats refusing to do their job or to do anything to fix this crisis. That being said this is the wrong solution to the crisis." pic.twitter.com/UU5gXCtR5s

Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on Mexico is the “wrong solution to the crisis.”

Cruz said, “I understand that the President is frustrated with congressional Democrats refusing to do their job or to do anything to fix this crisis. That being said, this is the wrong solution to the crisis.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN